Dan Fouts: 'It's embarrassing' Chargers play in a 27,000-seat soccer stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers' new home is Carson, Calif., which is roughly 15 miles south of L.A. and home to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy. We mention this because the Galaxy's stadium -- the 27,000-seat StubHub Center -- will also serve as the Chargers' home field for 2017 and 2018.

Upside: It'll offer fans a more intimate NFL experience -- one they won't get at any other venue -- and it'll be relatively easy to pack the stands. In fact, by March, the Chargers reportedly were close to selling out for the '17 season.

Downside: The Chargers' preseason opener drew 21,054 fans. By comparison, the bottom-of-the-table Galaxy had 25,667 fans show up for their previous night's match. Another downside: Hall of Famer and Chargers great Dan Fouts can't wrap his head around the idea of an NFL team playing in an MLS stadium.

"It is embarrassing, I think, for both the Chargers and the National Football League, to be playing in a 27,000-seat stadium," Fouts said Monday in an interview with KNX 1070 News Radio. "In fact, the Chargers' first game ever, when they beat the New York Titans in a preseason game, in the Coliseum, it drew 27,000."

Fouts holds Chargers owner Dean Spanos and the City of San Diego responsible for the team leaving San Diego for Los Angeles.

"Both the city and the ownership are to blame for where the Chargers are right now," he said. "They couldn't get together on a deal for a new stadium for over 15 years, so both sides have to share in the responsibility."