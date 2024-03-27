ORLANDO, Fla. -- Just because the Washington Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick doesn't mean they have a clue what they want to do when it's their turn. Despite Washington being in prime position to draft a quarterback, the Commanders still are evaluating whether to take one.

Heck, they may even trade out of the No. 2 spot and collect more draft assets. This is why head coach Dan Quinn wants someone to peek into the crystal ball and tell him how the pick will pan out.

"If somebody thinks they know, they'll have to fill me in," Quinn said with a laugh at the NFL Annual Meetings on Tuesday. "And so, with [general manager Adam Peters] and I, we're not there yet."

The Chicago Bears are expected to select Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, and then the Commanders will be on the clock. Quinn said he wouldn't be giving away any secrets during the half hour roundtable discussion, not even admitting to reporters which quarterback he likes at No. 2.

One quarterback the Commanders did part ways with was Sam Howell, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month. In the deal, Seattle received a fourth-round draft pick (No. 102 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 179), while Washington received a third-round pick (No. 78) and a fifth-round pick (No. 152).

"I've said it before, how impressed I was as Sam as a competitive, tough guy," Quinn said. "And I thought once in a while in our league there's a good win-win that takes place.

"I think Sam heading to Seattle, they're excited to have him. He's got a great opportunity there with those guys. For us, you know, Marcus [Mariota] being here, you know, that was an opportunity that we want to do as well.

"So every once in a while, those win-wins happen, but I certainly respect who the player is. I got a chance to coach against him and that's what I told him when we spoke."

Mariota is the QB1 for the Commanders ... for now, but whomever Washington drafts at No. 2 will be the future.

Quinn won't give any pieces of the blueprint away.