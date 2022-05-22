It seems the clock is not only ticking on the future of Dan Snyder in the NFL, but more and more loudly as the weeks go by. The controversial owner of the Washington Commanders has been the centerpiece of damning reports and allegations for months on end including, but not limited to, a toxic culture involving its own cheerleaders and another recent blockbuster allegation that Snyder and the Commanders held two separate accounting books -- presumably in an effort to keep portions of revenue away from other owners in the revenue-sharing construct.

With the Commanders currently being investigated by Congress as well, and the financial questions surfacing during their probe and leading to a separate but connected investigation by the Federal Trade Commission and the Virginia attorney general, there is no shortage to the amount of PR damage being taken on by the league as Snyder remains embattled in his troubles. And questions on if and when he'd be voted out have taken the forefront of many conversations around the league.

"There's growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is," an anonymous team owner told USA Today. "I think everybody's getting tired of it."

For his part, Snyder continues to deny all wrongdoing. But if evidence contradicts his defense, he may soon be without a team altogether -- the Commanders having already been fined $10 million stemming from the aforementioned toxic culture probe.

"If [the financial improprieties] happened, I think that's the nail in the coffin," said a second owner to USA Today. "We are counting votes."

Removing Snyder as an NFL owner would require 24 votes among NFL ownership (three-fourths), and it appears the tally has already begun behind the scenes.