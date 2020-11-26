D'Andre Swift (concussion) and Kenny Golladay (hip) have officially been ruled out for the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Houston Texans. Swift and Golladay join receiver Danny Amendola (hip), defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin) and rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) on the inactive list.

The 35th overall pick (and second running back) selected in the 2020 NFL draft, Swift will miss his second consecutive game for the Lions, who are coming off of a Week 11 loss to the Panthers. Swift was a key contributor in the Lions' most recent win, a 30-27 win over Washington in Week 10. Making his first career start, Swift rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries. He also caught five passes for 68 yards and a score while helping the Lions improve to 4-5 on the season. In nine games, Swift has rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The former Georgia standout has also caught 31 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

A Pro Bowler last season, injuries have limited Golladay to just five games this season. In those games, Golladay caught 20 of 32 targets for 338 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he caught 65 of 116 targets for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Without Swift and Golladay, the Lions were shut out last Sunday against Carolina. Detroit will need more production today from running backs Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson, who combined to rush for just 35 yards on 18 carries against the Panthers. Look for Matt Stafford to throw early and often to receiver Marvin Jones and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who caught a combined eight passes for 119 yards last Sunday.