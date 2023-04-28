The Detroit Lions surprised many when they selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions' selection of Gibbs has compelled teams to call Detroit about a possible trade for fellow running back D'Andre Swift, according to ESPN.

The 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Swift has proven to be a solid player at the NFL level. During his first three seasons, Swift averaged 4.6 yards-per-carry that included a career-high 5.5 YPC average in 2022. He's also proven to be a viable receiving option (which was a question mark leading up to the '20 Draft) with 156 catches and seven touchdown grabs.

Injuries, however, have limited Swift's impact and availability. He missed 10 games due to injury during his first three years in Detroit. Swift played in 14 games last year and received just eight starts while falling behind Jamaal Williams in the pecking order. Williams is now on the Saints, however, which means that the Lions would have to find a replacement for Swift if they decide to trade him.

If the Lions decide to trade Swift, they should have several options as far as teams are concerned. Here's a look at five possible landing spots for Swift, should the Lions deal him. Given his durability issues, Swift would likely fare best on a team where he can serve in a complementary role.

Swift would be a nice complement for Rachaad White, who is preparing for to be a starting running back for the first time at the NFL level. He would also provide more support for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who parlayed a strong running game in Cleveland into a divisional round playoff appearance in 2020.

Denver already has a solid 1-2 punch at running back with Javonte Williams and newcomer Samaje Perine. But with Williams coming off last year's injury, it would make sense for the Broncos to add a back of Swift's caliber to the rotation. Swift would likely fit well into Sean Payton's running back-reliant offensive scheme.

Like Denver, Miami has two solid backs in Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Mostert is 31, however, and Wilson doesn't offer much as far as receiving is concerned. Neither player has the skillset Swift has as an outside threat who is capable of making plays as a receiver. He would certainly be an asset to Tua Tagovailoa while giving the Dolphins yet another offensive playmaker.

The Cardinals' rushing attack is anchored by two-time Pro Bowler James Conner. Like Swift, Conner has struggled to stay healthy at times during his career. Both players would likely thrive in a two-back set, so Swift coming to Arizona would make a lot of sense. He would also be another receiving option for Kyler Murray, who needs more safety valves underneath if his receivers aren't open downfield.

You may have heard that the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. The Cowboys still have Tony Pollard, but he is on a franchise tag and is not under contract beyond 2023. Dallas also still needs a replacement for Elliott, which is where Swift comes into play. He would be an ideal fit in Dallas' offense while serving as the lightning to Pollard's thunder.