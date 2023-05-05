D'Andre Swift said that he was surprised when the Lions traded him to Philadelphia during the 2023 NFL Draft. And while he experienced several different emotions when the trade went down, negative thoughts toward his old team wasn't one of them.

Swift, who will become the first player in Eagles history to wear No. 0 next season, enjoyed a solid run in Detroit, who selected him with the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In three seasons, Swift scored 25 total touchdowns and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Last season, Swift set career highs in yards-per-carry average (5.5) and touchdown receptions (three) while helping the Lions record their first winning season since 2017.

"I'm excited to be (in Philadelphia), but first and foremost, I thank Detroit for everything," Swift said earlier this week, via USA Today. "To the city of Detroit, I'll forever have a place in my heart. I love them for the opportunity they gave me to just go out there and live out my dreams."

D'Andre Swift PHI • RB • #32 Att 99 Yds 542 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Swift's future in Detroit quickly came into question after the Lions surprised many by drafting former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. Reports quickly surfaced thereafter that the Lions were receiving inquiries about a possible trade for Swift.

The trade ultimately went down on Day 3 of the draft, with the Lions dealing Swift and the 249th overall pick to the defending NFC champion Eagles in exchange for the 219th overall pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

In Philadelphia, Swift will be part of a rebuilt backfield that also includes Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and former Seahawks first-round pick Rashaad Penny. The Eagles signed Penny just before Miles Sanders signed with the Panthers in free agency.

Injuries were the only black mark on Swift's time in Detroit. He missed 10 games due to injury during his time with the Lions. Like Penny (who also dealt with injuries in Seattle), Swift will increase his odds at staying on the field by being part of the Eagles' running back-by-committee offense.

Swift said that he is excited for the next chapter of his career. But he will always be thankful for the time he had with the Lions, a franchise he helped turn around after several down years. Swift's last game as a Lion was a memorable one; he caught all seven of his targets for 61 yards while helping Detroit upset the Packers in what was ultimately Aaron Rodgers' last game in Green Bay. The win secured the Lions' first winning season in five years while also eliminating the rival Packers from playoff contention.

"I thank the city of Detroit," Swift said, "my teammates, the training staff, everybody in the building from top to bottom, for everything they gave me for the last three years."