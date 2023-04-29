The Eagles want Georgia Bulldogs, and they don't care if comes via the NFL Draft or in a trade like the one they just executed. Philadelphia has agreed to a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire star running back D'Andre Swift, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. As for the compensation, the Eagles are sending the Lions a 2025 fourth-round pick and the No. 219 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft for Swift, while Detroit also gives Philly No. 249 overall, per ESPN.

The writing was on the wall for Swift to be traded at some point during the 2023 NFL Draft, especially after the Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday. With Gibbs and David Montgomery -- who signed in free agency -- in the fold, Swift became expendable and now finds himself heading to the defending NFC Champions.

D'Andre Swift DET • RB • #32 Att 99 Yds 542 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The Eagles do have a hole to fill in the backfield after Miles Sanders departed in free agency. The club did sign Rashaad Penny in free agency and have Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott on the roster, but Swift should be able to come in and take over the lion's share of the touches, so long as he remains on the field.

Swift was a second-round pick out of Georgia back in 2020. The 24-year-old has been able to show flashes of being a star piece in an NFL backfield as both a runner and a pass-catcher, but injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential thus far. He has never played a full season and registered a career-high 14 games played during the regular season in 2022 where he also averaged a career-high 6.3 yards per touch. During his three-year tenure in Detroit, Swift totaled 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. As a pass catcher, he hauled in 156 of his 205 targets for 1,198 yards and seven more touchdowns.

Swift is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to make just $1.7 million in base salary.

Trade grades

Eagles: A

Given Swift's injury history, there is some risk here for Philadelphia, but you can't argue with the price. A 2025 fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick swap for a player who has the potential to be your lead back is stellar. That's also not mentioning Swift's minuscule price tag, which will account for just $1.7 million against Philadelphia's salary cap in 2023. At his best, Swift can mirror what Miles Sanders was able to do as a runner in 2022 while giving Jalen Hurts more upside as a pass-catcher. And if injuries continue to nag Swift as he returns home to Philadelphia, it won't make much of a dent in terms of the salary cap or the club's draft capital. A low-risk, high-reward move for a loaded Eagles roster.

Lions: C-

The return isn't exactly a blockbuster for Detroit. It gains a high-end Day 3 pick in 2025 and swaps seventh rounders in this year's draft, so it doesn't exactly get the juices flowing, especially when it's a player who was a borderline first-rounder just a few years ago. That said, the Lions were clearly done with the player judging by the moves they made this offseason, which likely didn't do themselves any favors when trying to negotiate the best return for Swift, who also only has a year left on his deal. They gain a future asset while starting a new era in the backfield with Gibbs and Montgomery.