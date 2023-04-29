The Eagles want Georgia Bulldogs and they don't care if comes via the NFL Draft or in a trade like the one they just executed. Philadelphia has agreed to a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire star running back D'Andre Swift, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. As for the compensation, the Eagles are sending the Lions a 2025 fourth-round pick and the No. 219 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft for Swift, while Detroit also gives Philly No. 249 overall, per ESPN.

The writing was on the wall for Swift to be traded at some point during the 2023 NFL Draft, especially after the Lions selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday. With Gibbs and David Montgomery -- who signed in free agency -- in the fold, Swift became expendable and now finds himself heading to the defending NFC Champions.

D'Andre Swift DET • RB • #32 Att 99 Yds 542 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

The Eagles do have a hole to fill in the backfield after Miles Sanders departed in free agency. Swift was a second-round pick out of Georgia back in 2020 and is coming off a 2022 campaign where the Philadelphia native totaled 931 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

Stick with CBS Sports as this story develops.