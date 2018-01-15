Danica Patrick confirms rumors that she's dating Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick confirmed she's dating Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. USATSI

Aaron Rodgers had a pretty tough 2017. The Packers quarterback split up with actress Olivia Munn after three years of dating, then broke his collarbone and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

However, 2018 is already looking up. On Monday, racing star Danica Patrick, 35, confirmed to the Associated Press that she is dating the 34-year-old quarterback.

"Yes, Aaron and I are dating," Patrick told The AP.

Patrick split up with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. late last year, ending their five-year relationship. Rumors surrounding her budding romance with Rodgers picked up recently as the two were photographed having dinner together in Arizona.

The relationship is somewhat of an unlikely one. Although Patrick is a Wisconsin native, she's been a longtime fan of one of the Packers' biggest rivals -- the Chicago Bears. Obviously, that begs questions regarding who she's going to be rooting for moving forward -- her favorite team, or her boyfriend's team.

She told the AP the two first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards and that despite her allegiance to the Bears, "I told him a long time ago I'd always root for him as a player. "Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team," she added. "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."

This new year should be an interesting one for both Rodgers and Patrick. The quarterback is looking to have a bounce-back campaign for the Packers in the fall/winter, while Patrick has been transitioning away from racing full-time to work on growing her personal brand. She's hoping to close the book on her racing career by competing at the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 this year.