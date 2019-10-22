Danica Patrick gives boyfriend Aaron Rodgers a shout out for historic Packers win, his 'hotness'
Patrick congratulated Rodgers on her Instagram page
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had one of the best games of his career on Sunday, finishing with a perfect passer rating and helping his team improve to 6-1. People flooded to the internet to praise the former Super Bowl champion who, at 35-years-old, clearly has a lot left in him.
One of Rodgers' biggest supporters is his girlfriend, retired professional racing driver Danica Patrick. She took to Instagram to share a couple of photos, once of which was Rodgers celebrating with his game ball and teammates. The other featured Patrick at the game. The post included a caption complimenting Rodgers on more than just his on-field play.
View this post on Instagram
While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field. Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs. 🐐 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Plus the hotness! Lucky girl. Let’s gooooooo!!!!
According to Patrick, Rodgers isn't just a great player. He is also a great person.
"While Aaron's greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field," Patrick wrote.
The post went on to talk about the support system Rodgers has at every game, and how new and old friends come to watch him play. After naming some stats, like how he is the fastest quarterback ever to 350 touchdowns, she made sure to add "Plus the hotness! Lucky girl."
Rodgers and Patrick met at the 2012 ESPYs where they became friends and have been dating now for over a year. Patrick, who was originally a Chicago Bears fan, has managed what might be impossible for many Chicago fans and shifted her alliance towards the Packers.
No doubt Patrick will be cheering on No. 12 as they take on The Kansas city Chiefs on Sunday night.
