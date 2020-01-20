Danica Patrick reflects on Aaron Rodgers' 'amazing' season in message after Packers' season-ending loss
Rodgers fell one game short of appearing in another Super Bowl
The Green Bay Packers fell short against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, losing at Levi's Stadium 37-20. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was unable to return to the Super Bowl, and some fans are are beginning to question how many years he has left to get there. Rodgers didn't have his best game against the 49ers, but more blame falls with Green Bay's defense, which found no way to stop the run.
After the loss, Rodgers' famous significant other had a message of optimism and reflection. Danica Patrick, a retired professional driver and Rodgers' longtime girlfriend, decided to share some kind words about Rodgers and the Packers' season on Instagram.
"Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the Packers," Patrick wrote after Green Bay's season.
Here's her full in the post:
Proud. Beyond words. Endings are always hard. But this season was still pretty amazing and we nearly had our bags packed for the super bowl. I will ever forget the good times we had. Thank you for the memories @aaronrodgers12 and squad. Something tells me this is just the beginning of a good long run for the @packers.
The Packers finished the regular season 13-3 and secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in a very tight NFC race. They beat the Seattle Seahawks in a close NFC Divisional game to advance to championship weekend, but looked steps behind the 49ers on Sunday.
Rodgers became the starter for the Packers in 2008 and since then, the 36-year-old has won one Super Bowl, made the Pro Bowl eight times and was the NFL MVP twice. Patrick thinks there is even more success in store when Rodgers returns for his 16th NFL season.
