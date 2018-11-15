Danica Patrick reveals one thing Aaron Rodgers does that no other boyfriend had ever done for her

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have been together for nearly one year now and it appears that the relationship is as strong as ever, which is a minor miracle when you consider the fact that Patrick was a huge Bears fan when she met the Packers quarterback.

One reason the relationship has lasted is likely because Patrick made the decision to renounce the Bears and go all-in with the Packers. Another reason the relationship seems to work is because Rodgers does things for Patrick that none of her other boyfriends had ever done. The former race car driver revealed one of those things during an interview that will air this week on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

Apparently, Rodgers is the first person Patrick has ever dated who actually pays for dinner.

"Well, I finally found someone who pays for things … That's never happened, ever," Patrick said. "I mean I would buy dinner most of the time."

Although that makes Rodgers come across like a great boyfriend, it's also a pretty strong back-handed insult to all of her past boyfriends, like race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who Patrick dated for five years prior to her relationship with Rodgers.

Of course, even though Rodgers likes to pay for things doesn't mean he pays for everything, he just pays for most things.

"It was super uncomfortable in the beginning with Aaron to have him paying for things, because it was so out of the norm or me," Patrick said. "But I think it's also good because no one's really done that for him either and so we both do stuff, but yes he pays for most things."

Patrick also offered a few other new details about her relationship with Rodgers this week. During an appearance in North Dakota, Patrick said their first conversation came at the 2012 ESPYs and it revolved around movie lines.

"He was at the bar, putting out the vibe -- 'Dumb and Dumber,' you know?" Danica said, via TMZ. "And, I remember he was doing movie lines! And, people that love movie lines, LOVE movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, 'This guy is really funny!'"

Although they met in 2012, they wouldn't start dating until nearly six years later. Apparently, the two connected when Patrick used a spiritual pick-up line on Rodgers, which we should probably all start using since it worked.

"It all really started with me asking if he was stalking me on the astral plane and then it went from there," Patrick told Bensinger. "People don't know what that means, but he knew what that meant and then it just went from there and we were like, 'Oh my God, you ... wait you know about that? What, you like this?'"

May we all be so happy with our relationships on the astral plane.

Patrick's entire interview with Bensinger will air this weekend (check your local listings). You can see a preview of the interview by clicking here.