Danica Patrick's dad wanted to tackle Aaron Rodgers while wearing Brian Urlacher jersey

Despite being a Bears fan, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is dating Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While that doesn't appear to be much of an issue for Patrick herself, it almost became an issue with Patrick's father, T.J, who is also a Bears fan.

Speaking with Autoweek, T.J. Patrick recently recounted the time he met Rodgers for the first time. He said he wanted to tackle Rodgers while wearing his Brian Urlacher -- a first-ballot Hall of Famer -- jersey.

"Actually, the first time we met him I told the kids I was going to wear my Brian Urlacher jersey and tackle him," he said. "I couldn't find it. He walked in and asked, 'Where is your jersey?' I told him I couldn't find it. He said, 'I would respect you a lot more if you had it on.'

"He's good about it. He knows. He is very intelligent and still has a sense a humor."

It's not the first time Rodgers has escaped an Urlacher hit.

Despite his daughter's relationship, T.J. Patrick said he will remain a Bears fan.

"I'm still a Bears fan," he said. "I'm always going to be a Bears fan. I can't be a Packers fan. Danica is still a Bears fan, but that doesn't mean she can't be an Aaron Rodgers fan."

But he isn't sure if his daughter, who confirmed her relationship with Rodgers in January, will switch allegiances when the Bears and Packers open up their seasons against each other in September.

"I don't know, that's a good question," he said. "We'll have to wait and see, won't we?"

If Danica Patrick does switch teams, she'd probably find a lot more happiness in football. Since Rodgers became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008, the Packers have won 100 games, been to the playoffs eight times, and won one Super Bowl. In that same timeframe, the Bears have won 72 games, been to the playoffs once, and lost to the Packers in the NFC title game during that lone postseason appearance (the Packers would go on to win the Super Bowl).

The Bears are certainly on the rise, though. They've found their own franchise quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky, surrounded him with some interesting pieces, hired an offensive-minded and innovative coach in Matt Nagy, and built a strong defense. It's just that, as long as Rodgers is in Green Bay, the Bears will probably always be underdogs in the NFC North.

Danica Patrick has almost definitely found herself a winner.