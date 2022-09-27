The New York Giants had the chance to be one of three 3-0 teams in the NFL, but the prime time curse got the best of quarterback Daniel Jones once again. The Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys at home, 23-16.

The Giants have been a laughingstock around the NFL over the past five seasons, with one of the worst records in the league during that span.

New York has been a comedy act in prime time, going 0-11 in prime time games since 2019 -- with their last prime time victory coming in Week 10 of the 2018 season against the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants are 0-16 in games that start at 4:25 p.m. ET for later since 2019 -- with their last victory also being that 49ers game. New York is 1-20 in 4:25 p.m. ET or later games over the past four seasons.

At the center of the Giants failure to win in prime time games is Jones, who sports an 0-9 record in such contests.

How bad has Jones actually been in prime time games since he entered the league in 2019? The numbers have been less than ideal.

Daniel Jones in prime time -- Passing

Game Opponent Completions/Attempts Pass Yards Pass TD INT Passer Rating Result Week 6, 2019 at Patriots (TNF) 15-of-31 (48.4%) 161 1 3 35.2 Loss 35-14 Week 9, 2019 vs. Cowboys (MNF) 26-of-41 (63.4%) 210 1 1 74.2 Loss 37-18 Week 1, 2020 vs. Steelers (MNF) 26-of-41 (63.4%) 279 2 2 79.2 Loss 26-16 Week 7, 2020 at Eagles (TNF) 20-of-30 (66.7%) 187 2 1 91.9 Loss 22-21 Week 8, 2020 vs. Buccaneers (MNF) 25-of-41 (61.0%) 256 2 2 74.8 Loss 25-23 Week 2, 2021 at Washington (TNF) 22-of-32 (68.8%) 249 1 0 102.2 Loss 30-29 Week 8, 2021 vs. Chiefs (MNF) 22-of-32 (68.8%) 222 2 1 96.1 Loss 20-17 Week 11, 2021 at Buccaneers (MNF) 23-of-38 (60.5%) 167 1 2 57.7 Loss 30-10 Week 3, 2022 vs. Cowboys (MNF) 20-of-37 (54.1%) 196 0 1 57.9

Loss 23-16

Heading into the game against the Cowboys, the numbers weren't great for Jones in his previous eight prime time starts, completing 179 of 286 passes (62.6%) for 1,731 yards with 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions for a 76.0 rating.

Including Monday night's game, Jones never has thrown for three touchdowns in a prime time affair, and only had one game where he didn't throw an interception. Jones has never thrown for 300 yards in a prime time game. The Giants have scored fewer than 20 points in six of those nine contests. Four of those losses have been by a field goal or less.

Jones just has two fourth-quarter passing touchdowns in the one-score prime time games, with a failed two-point conversion to tie the 2020 game against Tampa Bay and a lost fumble on the final drive against Philadelphia that same year.

The Giants quarterback just hasn't got it done through the air. How about on the ground?

Daniel Jones in prime time -- Rushing

Game Opponent Carries Yards TD Fumbles (Lost) Result Week 6, 2019 at Patriots (TNF) 2 8 0 0 (0) Loss 35-14 Week 9, 2019 vs. Cowboys (MNF) 6 54 0 2 (2) Loss 37-18 Week 1, 2020 vs. Steelers (MNF) 4 22 0 0 (0) Loss 26-16 Week 7, 2020 at Eagles (TNF) 4 92 0 1 (1) Loss 22-21 Week 8, 2020 vs. Buccaneers (MNF) 3 20 0 0 (0) Loss 25-23 Week 2, 2021 at Washington (TNF) 9 95 1 0 (0) Loss 30-29 Week 8, 2021 vs. Chiefs (MNF) 5 12 0 1 (0) Loss 20-17 Week 11, 2021 at Buccaneers (MNF) 3 10 0 0 (0) Loss 30-10 Week 3, 2022 vs. Cowboys (MNF) 9 79 0 0 (0) Loss 23-16

Jones has been impressive carrying the football in prime time games, having 45 carries for 392 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.71 yards per carry and 43.6 yards per game through nine games (including Monday's matchup). He has four fumbles and lost three in prime time games.

On Monday, he had another decent game on the ground, but it was not nearly enough to make up for the other issues on offense.

Of course, Jones is known for falling on a 80-yard run against Philadelphia that night -- having an easy score in sight. NFL next Gen Stats tracked Jones at 21.23 miles an hour on the run before he tripped and failed to score the touchdown.

The Giants did score later in the possession, but blew a 21-10 lead with 6:21 left. The 80-yard run by Jones is the longest run for a quarterback since Colin Kaepernick in 2014, but Jones failed to score. That run just magnifies Jones' prime time struggles.

Verdict

Jones currently averages 257.7 yards per game (passing and rushing) with 13 total touchdowns and 16 turnovers (13 interceptions and three lost fumbles) in prime time. The numbers haven't been great, and the Giants offense has struggled in those prime time games as a result. Jones has completed 62.9% of passes in his career and averaged 218.5 passing yards per game (214.1 in prime time) with 48 touchdowns to 30 interceptions for an 84.9 rating -- so his prime time numbers throwing the football are significantly worse.

All but one of these games is in the past as Jones no longer has Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge coaching him, but a coach that plays to his strengths in Brian Daboll. Jones has completed 64.1% of his passes for 560 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions over the first three games of 2022. He also has 25 carries for 125 yards (5.0 yards per carry). The Giants are 2-1 because of solid defense, a great Saquon Barkley, and the fact that Jones has only three turnovers.

Jones has struggled against the Cowboys in his career, losing five of six games. He'll have a chance to avenge Monday night's defeat on Thanksgiving.