Stop me if you've heard this before: Daniel Jones and the Giants have lost on national television. Jones turned the ball over on each of the Giants' final two drives Monday in Pittsburgh to seal yet another loss in prime time.

Jones has a 1-15 record in prime-time games, the worst record by any quarterback since 1970 under the lights for nationally televised games.

Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts



W-L Win Pct Daniel Jones 1-15 .063 Geno Smith 3-11 .214 Andy Dalton 6-21 .222 Jeff George 5-17 .227

Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders on December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game.

His lone win in prime time has long been forgotten as his struggles in the spotlight have hit new lows. Including Monday, Jones has gone eight straight prime-time games without accounting for a touchdown (either passing or rushing), the longest quarterback streak on record.

His last prime-time touchdown was 1,071 days ago on Monday, and it was a pass to his offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Here's that play:

Jones' problems in these spots have gotten so rough that his prime-time career now resembles the overall NFL career of Bryce Young, whose early struggles are well documented.

NFL career Daniel Jones in prime time Bryce Young overall W-L 1-15 2-17 Pass yards 3,281 3,400 Yards per attempt 5.8 5.4 Pass TD 12 13 Passer rating 70.5 71.4

Jones' struggles have been magnified on "Monday Night Football." He is 0-8 in his career on "Monday Night Football," the worst record by any quarterback all-time.

Here's Jones' entire prime-time career:

Daniel Jones' career in prime time

Season Opponent Result 2019 at Patriots (Thursday) Lost by 21 2019 Cowboys (Monday) Lost by 19 2020 Steelers (Monday) Lost by 10 2020 at Eagles (Thursday) Lost by 1 2020 Buccaneers (Monday) Lost by 2 2021 at Commanders (Thursday) Lost by 1 2021 at Chiefs (Monday) Lost by 3 2021 at Buccaneers (Monday) Lost by 20 2022 Cowboys (Monday) Lost by 7 2022 at Commanders (Sunday) Won by 8 2023 Cowboys (Thursday) Lost by 40 2023 49ers (Sunday) Lost by 18 2023 Seahawks (Monday)

Lost by 21 2024 Cowboys (Thursday) Lost by 5 2024 Bengals (Sunday) Lost by 10 2024 at Steelers (Monday) Lost by 8

