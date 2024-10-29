Stop me if you've heard this before: Daniel Jones and the Giants have lost on national television. Jones turned the ball over on each of the Giants' final two drives Monday in Pittsburgh to seal yet another loss in prime time.
Jones has a 1-15 record in prime-time games, the worst record by any quarterback since 1970 under the lights for nationally televised games.
Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts
|W-L
|Win Pct
Daniel Jones
1-15
.063
3-11
.214
6-21
.222
Jeff George
5-17
.227
Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders on December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game.
His lone win in prime time has long been forgotten as his struggles in the spotlight have hit new lows. Including Monday, Jones has gone eight straight prime-time games without accounting for a touchdown (either passing or rushing), the longest quarterback streak on record.
His last prime-time touchdown was 1,071 days ago on Monday, and it was a pass to his offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.
Here's that play:
ANDREW THOMAS.— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2021
WHAT A CATCH BY THE BIG MAN. #TogetherBlue @allforgod_55
📺: #NYGvsTB on ESPN
📱: https://t.co/aAVkp2ihhy pic.twitter.com/tdFUw9sj58
Jones' problems in these spots have gotten so rough that his prime-time career now resembles the overall NFL career of Bryce Young, whose early struggles are well documented.
|NFL career
|Daniel Jones in prime time
|Bryce Young overall
W-L
1-15
2-17
Pass yards
3,281
3,400
Yards per attempt
5.8
5.4
Pass TD
12
13
Passer rating
70.5
71.4
Jones' struggles have been magnified on "Monday Night Football." He is 0-8 in his career on "Monday Night Football," the worst record by any quarterback all-time.
Here's Jones' entire prime-time career:
Daniel Jones' career in prime time
|Season
|Opponent
|Result
2019
at Patriots (Thursday)
Lost by 21
2019
Cowboys (Monday)
Lost by 19
2020
Steelers (Monday)
Lost by 10
2020
at Eagles (Thursday)
Lost by 1
2020
Buccaneers (Monday)
Lost by 2
2021
at Commanders (Thursday)
Lost by 1
2021
at Chiefs (Monday)
Lost by 3
2021
at Buccaneers (Monday)
Lost by 20
2022
Cowboys (Monday)
Lost by 7
2022
at Commanders (Sunday)
Won by 8
2023
Cowboys (Thursday)
Lost by 40
|2023
|49ers (Sunday)
|Lost by 18
|2023
|Seahawks (Monday)
|Lost by 21
|2024
|Cowboys (Thursday)
|Lost by 5
|2024
|Bengals (Sunday)
|Lost by 10
|2024
|at Steelers (Monday)
|Lost by 8
Daniel Jones' career stats
|Prime time
|Not prime time
W-L
1-15
23-28-1
Pass TD-Int
12-21
52-24