Stop me if you've heard this before: Daniel Jones and the Giants have lost on national television. Jones turned the ball over on each of the Giants' final two drives Monday in Pittsburgh to seal yet another loss in prime time.

Jones has a 1-15 record in prime-time games, the worst record by any quarterback since 1970 under the lights for nationally televised games. 

Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts


W-LWin Pct

Daniel Jones

1-15

.063

Geno Smith

3-11

.214

Andy Dalton

6-21

.222

Jeff George

5-17

.227

Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders on December 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game. 

His lone win in prime time has long been forgotten as his struggles in the spotlight have hit new lows. Including Monday, Jones has gone eight straight prime-time games without accounting for a touchdown (either passing or rushing), the longest quarterback streak on record. 

His last prime-time touchdown was 1,071 days ago on Monday, and it was a pass to his offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

Here's that play:

Jones' problems in these spots have gotten so rough that his prime-time career now resembles the overall NFL career of Bryce Young, whose early struggles are well documented.

NFL career Daniel Jones in prime timeBryce Young overall

W-L

1-15

2-17

Pass yards

3,281

3,400

Yards per attempt

5.8

5.4

Pass TD

12

13

Passer rating

70.5

71.4

Jones' struggles have been magnified on "Monday Night Football." He is 0-8 in his career on "Monday Night Football," the worst record by any quarterback all-time. 

Here's Jones' entire prime-time career:

Daniel Jones' career in prime time

SeasonOpponentResult

2019

at Patriots (Thursday)

Lost by 21

2019

Cowboys (Monday)

Lost by 19

2020

Steelers (Monday)

Lost by 10

2020

at Eagles (Thursday)

Lost by 1

2020

Buccaneers (Monday)

Lost by 2

2021

at Commanders (Thursday)

Lost by 1

2021

at Chiefs (Monday)

Lost by 3

2021

at Buccaneers (Monday)

Lost by 20

2022

Cowboys (Monday)

Lost by 7

2022

at Commanders (Sunday)

Won by 8

2023

Cowboys (Thursday)

Lost by 40

202349ers (Sunday)Lost by 18
2023Seahawks (Monday)
Lost by 21
2024Cowboys (Thursday)Lost by 5
2024Bengals (Sunday)Lost by 10
2024at Steelers (Monday)Lost by 8

Daniel Jones' career stats


Prime timeNot prime time

W-L

1-15

23-28-1

Pass TD-Int

12-21

52-24