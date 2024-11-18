The New York Giants have hinted at the end of the Daniel Jones era for months, exploring and publicly craving new quarterbacks since well before the start of the 2024 NFL season. On Monday, 10 games in, they finally acted on their desires, benching Jones with plans to promote backup Tommy DeVito moving forward, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

General manager Joe Schoen told reporters recently that any move regarding Jones' role would be a "football decision," countering speculation New York could demote the former first-round draft pick to avoid a potential $23 million injury payout. Jones, 27, went just 3-13 in his last 16 starts under center, and his 79.4 passer rating this year ranked 32nd among qualified quarterbacks.

The Giants originally signed former Denver Broncos starter and Seattle Seahawks reserve Drew Lock as their new No. 2 quarterback this offseason, and Lock briefly appeared in relief of Jones during two games this year. DeVito, however, has a longer track record as a fill-in starter under coach Brian Daboll, going 3-3 in place of an injured Jones during the 2023 season.

"After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that's the reason we are going with Tommy," Daboll said Monday in a team statement. "Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us, and I'm looking forward to working with Tommy, and he'll be ready to go against Tampa Bay."

Undrafted out of Illinois, the 26-year-old DeVito became something of a local fan favorite as a rookie, growing up in New Jersey and throwing eight touchdowns to three interceptions as an emergency starter. He's set to make his 2024 debut in Sunday's upcoming Week 12 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones, meanwhile, has likely played his last down for the Giants, despite signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season. Beleaguered by injuries, turnovers and questionable supporting casts for much of his first three NFL seasons, the former No. 6 overall selection drew Comeback Player of the Year consideration in a career 2022 campaign, totaling 22 scores and just five picks, while rushing for more than 700 yards, in his first year under Daboll, later securing a road playoff victory.

Jones played just six games a year later, totaling seven turnovers in a 1-5 start before suffering a torn ACL. Both Daboll and Schoen openly considered acquiring a new starting quarterback after his abbreviated season, before settling on another audition for the embattled Duke product.