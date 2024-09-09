The boos didn't stop for Daniel Jones after the New York Giants failed to score a touchdown in a humiliating 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Some Giants fans decided to wait outside the players entrance outside of MetLife Stadium to let Jones know how they felt about his latest performance.

Jones completed 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards with two interceptions in Sunday's blowout loss, including a telegraphed pass to Andrew Van Ginkel that was returned for a touchdown in the third quarter -- putting the Vikings up 28-6. Jones averaged 4.4 yards per attempt and was sacked five times (hit 12 times), finishing with a 44.3 rating.

Jones fell to 1-7 in his last eight starts with the Giants, throwing just two passing touchdowns in that stretch. He had two passing touchdowns in a 2022 wild-card win at the Vikings, but has thrown two since. The Giants have been outscored by 168 points in those eight games (249-81). Jones has three games with zero passing touchdowns and two interceptions since the start of last season, tied for the most in the NFL.

Despite all the struggles, coach Brian Daboll isn't considering benching Jones.

"We're going to watch everything," Daboll said at the Giants postgame presser, via the Giants. "[A quarterback change] that's not in my mind."