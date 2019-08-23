Daniel Jones continues hot start in preseason, raising more questions about when he'll start for Giants

Daniel Jones has been under constant scrutiny since being selected as the No. 6 overall pick of the New York Giants in April. While Jones hears the criticism of his game off the field, the Giants quarterback continues to produce on it.

The Giants played Jones against a first-team defense in Week 3 of the preseason. All Jones did was complete 9 of 11 passes for 141 yards and finish with a 118.8 passer rating. The Giants scored once on Jones' three full drives (the fourth ended the first half), with Jones making impressive throws in coverage.

Jones has been impressive through three preseason games, going 25 for 30 for 371 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 12.4 yards per attempt. The Giants still have Eli Manning entrenched as the starting quarterback, but Jones may be ready to take the reins as the franchise quarterback sooner than they expected.

"I know he's a winner," Giants head coach pat Shurmur said of Jones earlier this week. "He helped his team win games. Each quarterback is evaluated based on their skill set and their ability to lead their team. Each guy is a member of a different team. We don't worry about that.

"He's a deep-thinker, he's well-thought-out, and he gets it. That is part of being the quarterback, is being able to lead, say and do all of the right things. ... We're confident that he's going to make good decisions and live a good life outside the field. That gives us the confidence to know that when he's on the field, he's going to do the same thing."

Whenever the Giants do turn to Jones, the questions on whether he's ready to play in the NFL have seemingly been answered by his performance this preseason.