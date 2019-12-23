Daniel Jones, Eli Manning play flip cup at New Jersey bar after Giants beat Redskins
This quarterback duo knows how to party
New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning and Daniel Jones have not experienced too many wins together this season, but that does not mean they don't know how to celebrate one when it comes along. After a 41-35 overtime win against the Washington Redskins at FedExField, the QB duo decided to try their hands at a different game: Flip cup.
The 38 and 22-year-old were seen at Green Rock Tap & Grill in Hoboken, N.J. living their best lives and celebrating Jones' exceptional performance. The rookie quarterback returned from his ankle injury and put on a show, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdowns.
As "Ocean Avenue" by Yellowcard plays in the background, Manning and Jones are seen playing an intense game of flip cup with a crowd surrounding them.
Hopefully he was as good under pressure at bar games as he was against Washington earlier in the day, though judging from the video, Jones might need some more practice. Jones beat out Manning for the QB1 job back in September, but it looks like the veteran beat him out when it comes to bar games.
In the video, Jones fumbles and the cup ends up on the floor, a definite flip cup foul. The two then laugh it out and people are seen giving Jones a hard time for his slip up.
The Giants will miss the playoffs once again and stand at 4-11 on the season: second worst in the NFC East, in front of only Washington.
Next week is the regular season finale, and perhaps the final game with Jones and Manning in the same uniform, depending on the what Manning does and the moves the team decides to make when it comes to the two-time Super Bowl champion.
