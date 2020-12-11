When the New York Giants take the field against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, they may have their starting quarterback back under center after a one-week absence.

Starter Daniel Jones, who missed last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury, returned to practicing in full on Friday and has been listed as questionable for the game. Jones practiced on a limited basis on both Wednesday and Thursday, so the upgrade in status is a good sign for his potential availability against Arizona.

Giants coach Joe Judge seemingly confirmed as such in speaking with the media.

"There was some progress made," Judge said, per Giants beat writer Art Stapleton. "We had a long talk with [Jones] after practice, a long talk with him [Friday] morning again. We're going to put him through it again and see how he responds to it. I'm fairly optimistic but at the same time there's a ways to go and we gotta be fair to him."

Jones sustained the injury against the Cincinnati Bengals back in Week 12. He was replaced in that game and against Seattle by backup Colt McCoy. McCoy completed just 19 of 32 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown, and one interception across the two appearances. It was on the strength of a magnificent defensive performance that New York was able to come away with an upset victory in Seattle.

Jones, meanwhile, has seemingly regressed in Year 2 as a starter, no longer making the kinds of downfield plays he flashed on occasion during his rookie year, while troublingly maintaining his sky-high turnover rates. He's completed 63.2 percent of his passes at an average of 6.5 yards per attempt while throwing just eight touchdowns against nine interceptions, seven fumbles, and 31 sacks. The Giants have dealt with injuries throughout the season, but it has not been a good year for the young QB.

Still, at 5-7 the team currently leads the NFC East, and is in the mix for a playoff spot down the stretch of the season. Given his athleticism and willingness to throw the ball downfield on occasion, he likely gives the Giants a better shot at capturing the division title than does McCoy.