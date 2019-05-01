Daniel Jones hasn't paid attention to negative reaction to Giants drafting him with No. 6 pick

It's fair to say that Giants fans weren't happy with general manager Dave Gettleman's decision to take quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth-overall pick in last week's 2019 NFL Draft.

The conventional wisdom went something like this: The Giants had two first-round picks (No. 6, No. 17), the 37th overall pick, and needs at quarterback and offensive and defensive line. And if the team wasn't interested in Dwayne Haskins, whom we considered the best quarterback in this class, either taking an edge rusher, offensive tackle or trading down were all viable options. Not only did Gettleman pass on Haskins, he passed on EDGE Josh Allen and DT Ed Oliver, who went seventh and ninth but were considered top-five talents.

The reactions were swift and clear: Fans were angry, media was confused and Gettleman was defensive.

"In three years, we'll find out how crazy I am," he told NBC Sports' Peter King. ...

"The bottom line is, I have confidence in what I do and who I am. I've been a part of organizations that had pretty good quarterbacks -- Jim Kelly, John Elway, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning, Cam Newton," Gettleman continued. "I've led a charmed life with the quarterbacks on the teams I've worked for. I know what good ones look like. The other thing is, résumés matter. Every once in a while, I wish the people taking the shots would take a minute to look at my résumé. I've been a part of teams that went to seven Super Bowls. I had a hand in some of them. But today, there's no patience. And there's no room for civil discourse in our society, which I find sad."

Meanwhile, Jones appears unfazed by it all.

"I haven't paid too much mind to that," Jones said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think that's key to playing quarterback, to being consistent as a quarterback, is keeping your head in the same place. I think that just comes down to your confidence in yourself, and your confidence has got to come from inside of you. I think if you're looking externally for confidence, then you're also going to be affected by the negative as well. Just finding confidence in yourself and knowing what you can do as a player, as a person, is kind of the way that works and the best way to think about handling a lot of that stuff."

Gettleman also suggested that taking Jones so high will have no effect on Eli Manning's status as the starter. In fact, there's apparently no rush at all to get Jones on the field.

"Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model, where Rodgers sat for three years," Gettleman said. "Who knows? It's one of those deals where it doesn't make a difference what the position is, you can never have too many good players at one position."

Jones presumably doesn't want to sit on the bench for three years but he was diplomatic about the idea of playing behind Manning.

"I think it's a tremendous opportunity for a young guy to go into a place where there's a future Hall of Famer who's done it for a really long time at a really high level and definitely knows what it takes," he told SiriusXM. "So that to me is a big advantage in where I am right now. So I'm looking forward to it, just being teammates with him, being able to learn from him in the building every day. I think that's a special opportunity."

Jones is a good quarterback and it's not his fault the Giants drafted him sixth overall. And he certainly has the right attitude too, but none of this matters if the Giants stumble out of the gate, Jones is forced onto the field midway through the season, and the team continues to struggle -- especially if Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock have early season success.