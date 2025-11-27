With his team battling for a playoff spot, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will try to play through a fibula injury that limited his practice participation over the past two weeks. Jones is dealing with a fractured fibula, NFL Media reports. Jones was a surprise addition to the Colts' injury report when the team returned from their Week 11 bye.

Jones initially appeared on the Colts' Week 12 injury report with a calf injury. Prior to the Colts' game against the Chiefs, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones in fact was dealing with a fibula injury while adding that he was not in jeopardy of missing that game.

Despite the injury, Jones played in the Colts' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He went 19 of 31 for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the Colts' 23-20 overtime loss. The Chiefs failed to sack Jones, but he ran the ball just three times for 16 yards.

"It was just something that was hanging over, realized it last week," said Jones, who was a full participant in practice. "Just trying to get treatment and make sure I'm in the best spot that I can be."

Jones also made it clear that he has every intention of playing in the Colts' upcoming home game against the Houston Texans.

"I'll be ready to go on Sunday," he said. "Obviously, (I) was out there last week. I'm good to go."

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 69.1 YDs 2840 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 8.11 View Profile

Jones' health is clearly a cause for concern for the Colts, who, at 8-3, are just one game ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars and are two up on the Texans in the AFC South standings. Jones, 28, in the midst of the best season of his career.

In his first season with the Colts, Jones is completing a career-high 69.1% of his passes. He is also on pace to set new single-season career-highs in passing yards and touchdown passes.

While his success so far has made him a somewhat early candidate for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Jones is remained focused on winning games while helping the Colts snap their four-year playoff drought.

"We've got to keep winning games," he said in a recent interview with CBS Sports. "We've got to keep keep taking care of business week after week. It's been a good start to this point ... but there's certainly things we haven't done as well at times that we need to clean up and be sharper with going forward, so that will be a focus of ours.

"But yeah, we're confident. I think we're confident in our team and our ability to go a long way and to continue to play good football, but we've got to win week after week."