The long-awaited return of Daniel Jones is right around the corner. The Giants quarterback, who was cleared for contact on Sunday morning just before New York's Week 8 matchup against the Jets -- according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones -- told Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Tuesday that he's "feeling good, feeling better" and "ready to go, go through the week, and get ready to play on Sunday." The 2-6 Giants visit the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 9.

Jones has been sidelined for the past three games due to a neck injury. The veteran quarterback was able to practice on a limited basis last week but was ultimately ruled out.

"I met with the doctors during the week and didn't pass the test," Jones said when asked what changed between being ruled out on Friday and since being cleared. "I was closer, but still hadn't passed the test. All the doctors come to the game, so I met with them at the game and got cleared for this week."

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 68.9 YDs 884 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 5.85 View Profile

His return does come at a good time for the Giants after Jones' backup, Tyrod Taylor, left Sunday's loss and was taken to a local hospital due to a rib injury. With Jones out and Taylor injured, that forced third-stringer Tommy DeVito to line up under center in the closing minutes of regulation and overtime for New York. Taylor, who stayed overnight at the hospital, was discharged Monday and is considered week to week, per ESPN.

In Jones' five games played this season, he has completed 68.9% of his passes with a 71.7 passer rating. He's averaging 211.6 passing yards per game and has two passing touchdowns with six interceptions. The Giants are also 1-4 in his five starts, but he's a clear upgrade over the other quarterbacks on the roster, so this should give a boost to a team that now finds itself 2-6 on the season and in last place in the NFC East.

This offseason, Jones inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the franchise.