Daniel Jones jersey sales are up 500 percent since being named Giants starting quarterback

This week the New York Giants announced that they will make rookie quarterback Daniel Jones the starter over two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, marking the end of an era for the franchise.

Manning was benched after two losing seasons and opening the year 0-2, so the first-round draft pick will get the start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Giants fans reflected on the memories with their franchise quarterback from the good, the bad, the ugly and victorious, but now fans seem to be moving on to the next man up.

According to the New York Post, Fanatics reported on Tuesday that the new starting quarterback's jersey sales have risen 500 percent since he was named the starter. On Tuesday, when he was named the starter, his jersey sales were higher than the previous two weeks combined, becoming the top-selling player in the NFL that day. Seems like Giants fans are warming up to their new offensive leader.

He still has a while to catch up to Manning's jersey sale numbers, but fans will see a lot more No. 8 jerseys with "Jones" on the back at MetLife Stadium.

The 22-year-old went three-for-four against the Dallas Cowboys in the team's season opener, with 17 passing yards.