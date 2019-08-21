Daniel Jones passes his first true test in New York, handles the Baker Mayfield criticism perfectly

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may have been one of the more controversial picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, but it has not taken him long to become a fan favorite in New York.

The prospective quarterback of the future has won favor on the field by completing 16-of-19 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the first two preseason games, and also off of the field by deflecting inflammatory comments made by a fellow young quarterback.

Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, has never had a problem expressing his opinion on certain matters, and while speaking with Clay Skipper for a Tuesday GQ feature, he revealed that he is not a big believer in Jones.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," Mayfield said. "Blows my mind."

Mayfield was then asked what makes a good NFL quarterback, and he responded by saying it just comes down to wins and losses.

"Some people overthink it," Mayfield said. "That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win."

Jones went 17-19 during his time at Duke, but still threw for 8,201 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He was a two-year captain, a two-time team Most Valuable Player for the Blue Devils and left college holding four school records. He also shined in the Reese's Senior Bowl before the draft, having put together the most complete performance of any quarterback present, and picked up MVP honors along the way.

Sure, Jones may not end up being the best quarterback in this class, but there is no doubt that he has done enough to earn an opportunity in the NFL and the chance to be the face of a franchise.

Jones is already showing some of that poise that is necessary for a franchise player to possess, and displayed it for everyone to see when he was asked for reaction to Mayfield's comments on Tuesday.

"I try not to listen to much that's said," said Jones. "I think I've done a pretty good job of that. I heard that before, I kind of have the same mindset, I certainly have a lot to focus on here, I have a lot to worry about here and I'm focused on that. It's been good, but just focused on what I'm doing here."

Jones had to tune out the outside noise pretty early on in his career, so this is something that he has grown accustomed to. When asked if it was any different than a player in the league criticized him instead of just another journalist, Jones again side-stepped the question, repeating where he wants his focus to be.

"I don't think so," said Jones. "Like I said, my focus is here, in the building, my teammates, coaches, and everyone a part of this organization, has been my focus. When you get outside the building, I don't think it does a whole lot to focus on that for me. Certainly focused on here."

Jones' lack of a response -- which could even be called silence on the matter, flipped the script on Mayfield and forced him to clarify his comments. You can't officially call it an apology, but it's the closest thing to the one you're going to get from Mayfield:

Baker in his text exchange with Daniel Jones, who told Baker “no worries” pic.twitter.com/yH7vTHWPBz — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 21, 2019

It's a good thing that Jones is facing this kind of criticism from all angles early in his career -- and it's a good thing that he knows how to tune it out as well. Jones has been nothing but impressive in both practice and the preseason, and while it's early, it does appear that he has a good chance to be the Giants' quarterback of the future.

The New York media is ferocious, they expect a lot out of their sports teams and those who lead them. When it comes to handling that pressure, Jones has already passed the test. His teammates, while naturally supportive of their new quarterback, also respect how Jones has responded to criticism. It's just another reason they have grown to like the man who was booed on draft night.

"There's two types of people in this world," tight end Evan Engram said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media. "There's people who run their mouths and cry for attention and there's people who put their head down, get to work and get stuff done. That's everything Daniel's been doing."