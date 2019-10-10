Daniel Jones: Patriots beating hometown Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII was 'heartbreaking'

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will head to Gillette Stadium on Thursday night for the rookie quarterback's first meeting against the six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Growing up a Carolina Panthers fan in Charlotte, Jones vividly remembers one of those six Super Bowl victories, when a then 26-year-old Brady defeated Jake Delhomme and company in 2004. He told ESPN what it was like to watch his hometown team lose Super Bowl XXXVIII.

"Obviously it was heartbreaking when (Patriots kicker Adam) Vinatieri made that field goal," Jones, who was only six years old at the time, said.

Despite experiencing his first sports heartbreak at a young age, Jones said it did not make him dislike Brady. That's not something a lot of people who've watched Brady defeat their team in a big game would probably say.

Jones instead gained respect for TB12 and is amazed at what he has been able to accomplish throughout the years.

"(I) grew up watching him. Obviously he's won a lot, achieved a lot in his career. So a lot of respect for that," Jones said.

Brady and Vinatieri are both (somehow) still in the league and have won more Super Bowls following the win against Carolina that broke little Danny Dimes' heart. They are 20 and 24 years older than Jones, respectively.

Jones may have gotten some redemption a few years later after the Panthers' Super Bowl loss. He owned an Eli Manning jersey as a kid and got to see Big Blue take down Brady and the Pats in the Super Bowl not once, but twice.

Now, Jones looks to do what his predecessor did, and surprise everyone by beating the Patriots. The stakes aren't nearly as high, but the Pats are in the midst of an undefeated season.