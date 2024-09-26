Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are looking for their second straight victory on Thursday night against the rival Dallas Cowboys, but they'll also be trying to buck a trend for the Big Blue signal-caller.

While Jones had solid numbers in Week 3, protecting the ball to help the Giants beat the Cleveland Browns, his prime-time production is another story. In fact, few quarterbacks have had more trouble when operating under the lights for nationally televised matchups. Here's a look at the numbers:

Worst prime-time records since 1970 among QBs with 10+ starts



W-L Win Pct Daniel Jones 1-12 .077 Andy Dalton 6-21 .222 Jeff George 5-17 .227 Ken Anderson 3-10 .231

Jones' only win in prime time was against the Commanders in December of 2022, a 20-12 victory that ended on a questionable non-call -- potential pass interference on the Giants in the end zone on fourth down with the Commanders driving to tie the game.

That win snapped Jones' nine-game losing streak in prime time to begin his career. It's also been long forgotten, especially after the Giants opened the 2023 season with an embarrassing 40-point loss on "Sunday Night Football" against the Cowboys, then had a 2024 season-opening dud against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daniel Jones' career in prime time

Season Opponent Result 2019 at Patriots Lost by 21 2019 Cowboys Lost by 19 2020 Steelers Lost by 10 2020 at Eagles Lost by 1 2020 Buccaneers Lost by 2 2021 at Commanders Lost by 1 2021 at Chiefs Lost by 3 2021 at Buccaneers Lost by 20 2022 Cowboys Lost by 7 2022 at Commanders Won by 8 2023 Cowboys Lost by 40 2023 49ers Lost by 18 2023 Seahawks

Lost by 21

Daniel Jones' career stats