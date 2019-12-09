Daniel Jones reportedly out multiple weeks with high ankle sprain, possibly ending his season
Jones is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with his injury, which means Eli Manning could start the rest of year for the Giants
The New York Giants won't have Daniel Jones at quarterback Monday night, turning to a familiar face in Eli Manning while Jones sits with a high ankle sprain. Manning may also get that farewell tour with New York, as Jones is expected to miss multiple games.
Per NFL Network, Jones is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with his ankle sprain. If he misses more than two, his 2019 season would be over, since there are three weeks remaining in the season and the Giants are eliminated from the playoffs. New York has gone 2-8 in the 10 starts Jones has made, with the rookie completing 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,374 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for an 84.0 passer rating.
Manning, who struggled in the Giants' first two games before the team made the switch to Jones, completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 78.7 passer rating. The Giants' all-time passing leader, Manning has thrown for 56,537 yards, 362 touchdowns and 241 interceptions for an 84.1 passer rating in 16 seasons with the franchise. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections, led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles (winning two Super Bowl MVP awards and compiling an 8-4 postseason record) and was named the recipient of the 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The Giants will be giving Manning a farewell tour if Jones is out for multiple games. New York has two home games remaining on its schedule, Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins and Week 17 against the Eagles. Manning will likely start the Week 15 game based on Jones's recovery timetable, which could be his final home start for the Giants.
