Sam Darnold has a new team, and so do both Geno Smith and Justin Fields. Now what about Daniel Jones, the former New York Giants starter? It turns out the veteran quarterback is deciding between two teams ahead of the official start of 2025 NFL free agency: the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.

Jones' preferences, which were reported by ESPN, have been rumored before. The 27-year-old spent the end of the 2024 season in Minnesota, initially as part of the practice squad, after the Giants granted his request to be released. And the Vikings could use veteran insurance after letting Darnold cash in elsewhere, leaving only second-year prospect J.J. McCarthy under contract for the 2025 campaign.

The Colts, meanwhile, have said they intend to hold an open competition at quarterback going into 2025, one year after shuffling former first-round pick Anthony Richardson in and out of the lineup. Alex Tanney, Indy's current passing game coordinator, was teammates with Jones on the Giants from 2019-2020.

While Jones didn't take a single snap for the Vikings to close last season, he's one of the most experienced signal-callers left on the open market, starting a combined 69 games for the Giants from 2019-2024. He most notably helped lead New York to a surprise playoff run -- and wild-card victory -- in 2022.