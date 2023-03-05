As the clock ticks down to Tuesday's deadline, it appears the chances of the New York Giants franchise tagging Daniel Jones are rapidly growing. The Giants and the quarterback's representation from Athletes First are expected to leave the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with no resolution in sight, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and if a long-term deal is not reached by Tuesday, the team plans to use the franchise tag on Jones.

The Giants did not pick up Jones' fifth-year option, so he is scheduled to become a free agent later this month. A franchise tag would mean the 25-year-old would remain in New York through at least the 2023 season. Jones would earn $32.416 million under the non-exclusive tag (as opposed to an exclusive tag that would guarantee Jones $45M for the 2023 season). A non-exclusive tag would be more affordable, but would also permit Jones to negotiate with other teams in free agency. Unsigned veterans can begin negotiating with other clubs starting March 13.

After the 2022 season, Jones expressed his uncertainty surrounding his future with the Giants. He said they would "cross that bridge when we get there." He said he would "love to be back," but added, "we'll see." Now we are at the "we'll see" part of the offseason and it appears like a franchise tag is in the future. He recently indicated he wants more than $45M per year on a new deal.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Jones showed significant improvement in 2022, with a career high in completions (317), passing yards (3,205), passer rating (92.5), rushing yards (708) and rushing touchdowns (seven). He had five interceptions and six fumbles, a career low in each category.

The Giants advanced to the playoffs for the first time in six years, along with their first winning record since 2016, going 9-7-1.