Daniel Jones will start for Giants in Week 16 vs. Redskins, Eli Manning returns to backup role

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will get the start when the New York Giants roll into Washington to take on the Redskins on Sunday, the team announced on Friday. In turn, veteran Eli Manning will return to his role as the backup quarterback.

Jones missed the past two games due to a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 13 against the Packers. He was limited in practice last week, but things started to trend in a positive direction this week after being a full participant. Given that he was taking the first team-reps throughout practice this week, the writing was on the wall that Jones ultimately would make his return under center in Week 16.

"I feel better this week," Jones told reporters on Wednesday, via the official team website. "Through it, I felt like I've progressed every day and every week. Hopefully I'll continue to do that through this week and I'll feel even better Sunday."

Despite this injury holding him out the past few weeks, Jones, who was named the starter in Week 3, has enjoyed a promising first season in the NFL. He leads all rookies with 18 passing touchdowns to go along with his 2,374 yards through the air, ranking third among all rookies. Jones has also added 241 yards on the ground and two scores.

With his return to the starting spot, this likely means that we've seen the last of Eli Manning in a Giants uniform. The two-time Super Bowl champion started in place of Jones over these past two weeks and totaled 486 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. New York won it's most recent contest with Manning under center, fending off the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, 36-20. That win brought manning to a 117-117 career win/loss record.