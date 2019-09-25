Daniel Jones wore an Eli Manning jersey as a child and there is a photo to prove it

Turns out Daniel Jones was an Eli Manning fan long before the the two-time Super Bowl MVP became his teammate and mentor.

Jones took over as the Giants signal caller after Manning led the team to an 0-2 start. The 22-year-old Jones had big shoes to fill and with the support from his 38-year-old predecessor, led his team to a stunning victory last week in Tampa. Manning and Jones seemed to get along just fine in celebrating the win, which much have been cool for the rookie, since he has been fan of the two-time Super Bowl champ for quite some time now.

A photo surfaced recently of a young Jones wearing -- you guessed it -- a Manning jersey. That kid had no idea he would be the one to dethrone the guy on the back of his jersey.

What makes it even better is Jones is not from the New York or New Jersey area. He grew up in North Carolina. It really was just fate.

Wishing Daniel Jones the best as QB of the @Giants... pic.twitter.com/WV3jCCIvbA — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) September 22, 2019

Jones' age in the photo is unknown, but it's a safe bet that the picture is probably from around when Manning was on his way to his first Super Bowl championship in 2008.

Jones has the support and trust from the New York Giants moving forward after giving the team their first win of the season. He put on an impressive performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to boot, and in the process convinced Giants fans of his abilities as well.

Now, Jones will be seeing a lot more young people wearing his name of their back, as his jersey sales skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Maybe there is a kid out there somewhere wearing a Jones jersey that will one day replace him.