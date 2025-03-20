The Houston Texans have extended the life on their Pro Bowl defensive end duo of 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. and five-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter.

Houston is extending Hunter on a one-year, $35.6 million contract for 2026, per NFL Media. Hunter was set to enter 2025 on the final year of a two-year, $49 million contract he signed with the Texans in free agency last offseason. The 30-year-old will now make $55.1 million ($54.1 million guaranteed) across the next two seasons. In his first season with his hometown Texans, Hunters racked up 12.0 sacks, which were tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, and 66 quarterback pressures, which were tied for the ninth-most in the league.

He and Anderson (11.0 sacks, tied for 10th in the NFL) combined for 23.0 sacks last season, which ranked as the third-most in the league by a teammate duo behind only the Denver Broncos' duo of Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper (24.0) and the Minnesota Vikings' tandem of Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel (23.5). Hunter's $35.6 million salary in 2026 will rank as the second-highest among all edge rushers behind only 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett's $40 million-per-year salary on his four-year, $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns.