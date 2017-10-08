Dannon Yogurt reportedly signs Dak Prescott after dropping Cam Newton

Dak Prescott has taken Cam Newton's yogurt money.

On the same day that Dannon Yogurt dropped Newton over his sexist remarks towards a female reporter, the company reportedly signed Prescott to slide in on the company's spokesperson depth chart, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys quarterback is set to start filming ads for the company as soon as this week.

After Newton's controversial comments last week, Dannon released a strong statement saying they would no longer work with the Panthers quarterback, who had been a spokesperson for the company since 2015.

"We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton to Jordan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women," the statement read. "It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It's simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

Newton has since apologized for telling Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue that it was "funny to hear a female talk about routes" after she asked him a reasonable question at a press conference last Wednesday. In a video apology (below), Newton conceded that his comments were "extremely degrading and disrespectful to women" and "extremely unacceptable."

Without a ton of support from the sports and yogurt communities, Newton seems to be trying to make up for his transgressions with travel accessories.