Danny Amendola is reportedly leaving the Patriots to sign with rival Dolphins

Danny Amendola has almost always been the epitome of the "Patriot way" by taking substantial pay cuts to remain in New England while then proceeding to make huge plays come playoff time. That's what makes it so shocking to see him leave the Patriots for one of their rivals in the AFC East.

According to NFL Network's Dan Hellie, the Dolphins are expected to sign Amendola away from the Patriots. Peter Schrager ‏of Fox Sports and NFL Network reported that Amendola is signing a two-year deal worth $8.25 million guaranteed and $12 million with incentives.

Cue the outrage.

Patriots WR Danny Amendola is expected to sign with Miami Dolphins (per @DanHellie).



Pats fans sure seem happy about this 👀 pic.twitter.com/brNBefIFtV — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 13, 2018

Aside from the added bonus of sticking it to the Patriots, the move makes football sense because the Dolphins just traded Jarvis Landry, their 112-catch slot receiver, to the Browns. The Dolphins have addressed Landry's exit by landing Albert Wilson and Amendola in free agency, two productive and cheaper players than Landry. It's certainly not the worst way for the Dolphins to replace Landry. And again, the Dolphins probably couldn't pass up a chance to burn the Patriots, who have made a habit of poaching receivers from their AFC East foes, like ex-Bills receiver Chris Hogan and ex-Dolphins receiver Wes Welker.

Here's what they're getting: Amendola is coming off a five-year run with the Patriots where he developed into one of Tom Brady's most trusted targets when he was able to stay on the field. The biggest knock against Amendola is his inability to stay completely healthy, as he appeared in 69 of 80 possible regular season games with the Patriots. That and his age (32) are the two biggest reasons why this signing is no sure thing. It might work out, but signing older receivers with an injury history comes at a risk.

He's been productive when healthy, though. This past season, he played in 15 regular season games and caught 61 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns.

"Danny's such a good football player," Bill Belichick said after the AFC Championship game, per NFL.com. "When you look up 'good football player' in the dictionary, his picture is right there beside it. It doesn't matter what it is. Fielding punts, third down, big play, red area, onside kick recovery -- whatever we need him to do."

In the postseason, he exploded for 26 receptions, 348 yards, and two touchdowns. He almost always has a knack for making big-time plays in big-time moments. Ultimately, that's how he'll be remembered in New England, as a playoff hero.

Remember when he trimmed the Seahawks' lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX with this touchdown?

NFL Game Pass

Remember when he trimmed the Falcons' lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI?

NFL Game Pass

Remember when he sent that game to overtime?

amen NFL Game Pass

Remember when he caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of this past season's AFC Championship game, the second of which featured an incredible display of footwork.

NFL Game Pass

The only problem is that Amendola might not get a chance to make big plays considering he's joining a six-win team that's stuck in the same division as the Patriots. Hopefully, he doesn't take any abuse from the Patriots' fan base for his decision to join a rival. After accepting pay cuts in three straight offseasons to stay with the Patriots, he doesn't deserve anything but admiration.