Danny Amendola reportedly cut after one season with Dolphins, and here's why reunion with Patriots makes sense

After one season with the Dolphins, it appears that Danny Amendola is already done in Miami.

According to NFL.com, the Dolphins have made the decision to part ways with Amendola, who signed a two-year deal with the team back in March 2018. The receiver's $12 million deal included $6 million in guaranteed money, and that's how much he'll walk away with for his one season in Miami. Amendola caught 59 passes for 575 yards during his lone year with the team.

After the Dolphins decided to hire former Patriots assistant Brian Flores as their head coach, Amendola probably figured his job was safe, but it appears the Dolphins wanted the receiver to take a pay cut that he wasn't willing to take. Amendola was scheduled to make $5.95 million in base salary in 2019 and would have counted $6 million against the salary cap. The Dolphins won't be adding any dead cap space by cutting Amendola, which means they'll be freeing up $6 million for 2019.

With Amendola now headed for free agency, a logical landing spot would be the Patriots. Amendola, who spent five seasons in New England, left on good terms. As a matter of fact, Bill Belichick spent some time gushing about Amendola during the NFL owners meetings last March.

"I love Danny," Belichick said, via NESN.com. "He did a great job for us. Great competitor. Played a lot of different roles. Tremendous person. I wish him well in the opportunity he has, other than the times we play him. I love everything that Danny brought to the team in the five years he was with us."

Amendola was a big reason the Patriots made it to Super Bowl LII. During the 2017 postseason, he finished with 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns, which included a 152-yard performance during New England's 41-33 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

During free agency last year, Amendola was hoping to get a hefty offer from the Patriots, but that never came, which led to him signing with the Dolphins.

"I understood that I gave money back to [the Patriots] so I could play for him and play for my teammates and fulfill my side of the contract, and at the end of the day, I had faith that he was going to give me an opportunity to stay," Amendola told ESPN in April 2018. "When free agency broke, I came to the realization that he wasn't going to really come close to any of the other offers I had. I had to make a decision for my family and go down to Miami and continue my career there."

Whether it's the draft or free agency, the Patriots are definitely going to need to add a receiver, which is why Amendola makes sense for the defending champions. As things currently stand, the Patriots have three receivers set to hit free agency next week in Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson. Josh Gordon is also set to be an unrestricted free agent, but if even if the Patriots keep him, the team will have no idea when he'll be able to play again because he's suspended indefinitely.