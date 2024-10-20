The New York Giants were run over by their former No. 2 overall pick, as Saquon Barkley returned to MetLife Stadium and racked up 176 rushing yards and one touchdown for the rival Philadelphia Eagles in a 28-3 victory in Week 7. Giants fans began the contest by booing their former running back, but ended the day booing their own team.

While Barkley racked up 176 rushing yards, the Giants had just 119 total yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 14 of 21 passes for 99 yards before being benched in the fourth quarter for Drew Lock. Jones once again failed to throw a touchdown in a home game. In fact, Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown in front of his home fans since New Year's Day 2023. That was 658 days ago.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 62.5 YDs 1442 TD 6 INT 4 YD/Att 6.01 View Profile

After the Giants went 9-7-1 in 2022, and made the playoffs while Brian Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year, New York rewarded Jones with a four-year, $160 million contract. Since putting pen to paper on that deal, Jones is 3-10 as a starter, and has thrown eight touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions.

While it has been 658 days since he threw a touchdown in New York, Jones has started just six home games in that amount of time. Jones is actually the first starting quarterback to throw zero touchdowns in six straight home games since Trent Dilfer from 1995-96.

Daboll told reporters Sunday that Jones is still his starting quarterback, but Giants fans probably don't feel the same way.