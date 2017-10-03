Danny Trevathan's suspension for brutal hit on Davante Adams reduced to one game
The Bears will be without the starting inside linebacker for only one game as opposed to two
The Chicago Bears and their starting inside linebacker, Danny Trevathan, got good news when Trevathan's two-game suspension for an illegal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams was reduced to one game.
That means Trevathan will miss the Bears' game against the Vikings on Monday night, when No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky will make his debut under center. But Trevathan will now be eligible to play in the Bears' Week 6 contest against the Ravens in Baltimore on Oct. 15.
The hit in question occurred during the Bears' Week 4 loss to the Packers. On the play, Adams' momentum appeared to be stopped, but before he went down, Trevathan hit him with a helmet-to-helmet shot. It was brutal:
Danny Trevathan’s brutal hit on Davante Adams. #CHIvsGBpic.twitter.com/dRk5zA5HHl— Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) September 29, 2017
Adams left the game on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital. Soon after, the Packers announced that Adams had movement in his extremities. Adams revealed a day later that he had been released from the hospital and was "feeling great." After the game, Trevathan defended the hit, saying it wasn't dirty. He also said that he'd reach out to Adams to make sure he was OK.
Though Trevathan received a 15-yard penalty for the hit, he wasn't ejected. He was, however, suspended two games for a violation of safety-related playing rules. After an appeal, he'll miss only one game.
Meanwhile, Adams thankfully appears to be making a speedy recovery.
