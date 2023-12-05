During Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made an appearance on the "ManningCast" with Peyton and Eli Manning. Tagovailoa ended up showing his musical side as he busted out a guitar and played "Tears in Heaven" by Eric Clapton.

As a result of Tagovailoa showing off his musical talent, country music star Darius Rucker stated that he was interested in having a jam session with the Dolphins signal caller after the 2023 season wraps up.

Rucker has been a diehard Dolphins fan for a long time, so the connection between the two isn't exactly a stretch.

While Tagovailoa was playing "Tears in Heaven" during the second quarter of Monday's contest, Peyton Manning decided to create lyrics on the fly while the game was going on. He even decided to sing about the Bengals jumping offsides at one point.

"I got this," Peyton said.

"Please no, no one wants to hear you sing," Eli responded.

Peyton did ask the former Alabama quarterback to play the University of Tennessee anthem "Rocky Top," but Tagovailoa declined.

Tagovailoa is in the middle of a sensational season as he's completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 3,457 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games. Most recently, the Dolphins came away with a dominant 45-15 win against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.