Darius Slay believes he had a 'fantastic' 2019 season, wants the Eagles to 'put the game' on him in 2020
The three-time Pro Bowler isn't hiding from pressure -- he's running toward it
Darius Slay is welcoming the challenge of being the big ticket for the Philadelphia Eagles secondary. It can be an unforgiving market when players don't live up to their massive contract, as others in the past can attest, and Slay landed a three-year, $50 million that includes $30 million in guaranteed money -- putting him in a pressure-packed situation with his new club. Considering the Eagles also gave up a third- and fifth-round pick in 2020 for the right to award Slay such a deal, the expectation is he'll hit the ground running and improve upon what many view as a 2019 downturn.
For his part, however, he doesn't believe he took a step back whatsoever last season. Instead, the 29-year-old views it in entirely the inverse, noting his play was good enough to land him a third consecutive Pro Bowl nod.
"I had a great year, in my opinion," Slay said, via NFL.com. "I think I played freaking fantastic."
Those who disagree point at regression following a career-best 2017 season that saw him reel in eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups, noting the decrease to three INTs in 2018 and only two in 2019. He's looking to either continue his dominant ways, or to improve upon them -- depending upon your view of his recent production -- when he touches down in Philadelphia. And he wants it to be known he's not shying away from shadowing any team's No. 1 wide receiver on any given week.
If anything, he's demanding the Eagles keep the pressure for him to perform turned all the way up.
"I love the challenge," Slay recently said in a conference call, via the Associated Press. "I kind of ask for it a lot because the fact that I want the game on me, and I want to help win the game. And if the best route to go about it is me traveling with a guy -- I'll do it. If the coach sees otherwise, if he says left or right, I'll want to do whatever to help the team win."
This is music to the head coach Doug Pederson's ears, particularly given how desperate the team was to fill the huge void at cornerback after being walked away from in free agency by former rival Byron Jones. So be it press coverage, zone, or full-on glueing himself to a specific wideout all game long -- Slay says bring it on. He's done it most of his career, and has no plans on stopping now that the bright lights of Philadelphia are beaming down on him.
"I can get up in a guy's face for the whole game," he said. "I can switch up my technique from off to press. I'm comfortable in anything I'm doing. I compete every play. I'm not scared.
"I'm not a cocky guy, just a confident guy. I feel like I just like to go play ball. I've been doing it the past four or five years and I've been very, very successful at it.
"If they need me to continue to do it, that's what I'll continue to do."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Bears will host "open competition" at QB
Chicago will host an open competition at quarterback this offseason
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
NFL Draft: Prospects bound to fall
These prospects weren't able to experience a normal pre-draft process, and it will hurt them...
-
Steeler weighs in on Brady-Pats breakup
Brady's decision to leave New England didn't come as a shock to one of the NFL's best safeties
-
Damarious Randall heads to Raiders
Randall spent the last two seasons with the Browns
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
NFL Mock Draft 2.0 results
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ three-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game