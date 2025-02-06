NEW ORLEANS -- A Super Bowl victory isn't going to stop Darius Slay from playing football, even though the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback would accomplish a lifelong dream.

Slay still plans to play whether the Eagles win or lose the Super Bowl. How long after that?

There is a timetable.

"I got one year left in that tank," Slay said. "I ain't trying to play too much more. Unless a miracle happens and I'm just feeling like I'm 21 again, I just want to do 13 years and call it a day."

Slay will be 35 next January, which may be the target age for him to call it a career. He had a strong season this year even with his age, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him completed just 47.1% of their passes when Slay was the primary defender. Slay allowed just two pass touchdowns and a 63.6 passer rating, despite having zero interceptions.

The six-time Pro Bowler is pretty intent 2025 will be his final year.

"Yeah, next year most likely will be my last," Slay said. "I would love for it to be a Philadelphia Eagle, you know what I'm saying? But if it ain't, it's cool. But if it is, I'm super blessed."

While it's possible the Eagles could move on, financial implications may be difficult. The Eagles have one more year on Slay's contract, which Slay has a cap number of $13,765,483 (per Over the Cap). Philadelphia would owe $8.94 million in cap space if it designated Slay as a pre-June 1 cut, but the Eagles would have $4.32 million in cap space if they decided to designate Slay as a post-June 1 cut.

Slay is still hoping he can finish with the Eagles, after everything the franchise has given him over the last five years.

"I'm thankful," Slay said. "Thankful for this organization, for trading for me, and making some of my dreams possible. I always dreamed about playing in the Super Bowl, and this is my second time. I know a lot of guys that didn't make to the playoffs for a lot of years, or played in the playoffs but didn't make it past the second round.

"I've done a lot of great things, and I'm thankful for the Lord and the organization."