Darius Slay is a free agent for the first time in his 12-year career after his release by the Philadelphia Eagles, yet there is an opportunity the former All-Pro cornerback can return.

Slay opened up on the possibility of returning to Philadelphia for his final season on his podcast this week, discussing his release from the team he just won a Super Bowl with a month ago.

"It is part of the business and, nah, I'm not hurt about it," Slay said. "I'm not sad about it. This is what I signed up for. I knew I gave that team everything I had, gave that organization everything I had. So it's always a possibility, though.

"This time, I'm just thankful I could get ahead of free agency if I find me a good destination for myself. But hopefully, we'll see how the Eagles do. If the Eagles do something nice, they know I'd love to be back. They know that. They know that."

Slay is coming off one of his best seasons, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him competed just 47.1% of their passes in the regular season. While Slay didn't have an interception, he allowed a 63.6 passer rating as the primary defender in coverage, recorded 13 pass breakups and allowed just two touchdowns. He also posted career-bests in completion rate (47.1%), yards allowed (371), 20-plus-yard completions (three), first downs allowed (15), and pass-breakup rate (19.1%). In the playoffs, Slay allowed a 70.1 passer rating and had an interception with four pass breakups as the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LIX.

Slay indicated he wanted to play one more season in the NFL, which would be his 13th and final season. He turns 35 on Jan. 1.

"I know I'm 34. I know I'm way out of my prime but still playing at an elite, elite level," Slay said. "It's not that I can't play, it's just part of the business. He [Eagles general manager Howie Roseman] said we'll see how things shake out and we will. So possibly, he might spin the block back like he did last time.

"He spinned the block back and a year, two years later, Super Bowl champs. We'll see."