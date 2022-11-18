The Philadelphia Eagles are atop the NFC at 8-1 and have their sights set on the Super Bowl. Making it to the championship is not out of the question and the team is clearly making moves that show its intentions.

General manager Howie Roseman added two players to the defensive line this week, bringing in Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, to improve one of their weak spots.

Cornerback Darius Slay hopes everyone on the team realizes what these acquisitions mean when it comes to their goals for the season.

"I hope it's a message to everybody in the locker room," the corner Slay said, via NFL.com. "That's how it's supposed to be in the league. Everybody's not here just to be a participant. Everybody's trying to win a Super Bowl. Howie does a great job just making it known. Like, 'hey, this is what we're trying to do too.' He's won one before, so he's trying to get that confetti to fall on him again. I want it too."

The last time confetti fell on the Eagles was in 2018, when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Right now, the Eagles have the third best Super Bowl odds at +650, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Adding Suh and Joseph does take some extra salary cap space for next season and Roseman is known for liking to save some of that extra cash for the following offseason, so adding the two players means he really is going all-in on this 2022 team.

The defense struggled last week against the Washington Commanders, allowing 32 points, forcing just one three-and-out and giving up 152 rushing yards.

The Eagles are a solid team overall, but they still have the areas they need to work on, specifically the run defense. Philadelphia's defense is allowing 4.7 yards per carry, tied for the fifth worst in the league.

Rookie Jordan Davis is on injured reserve and his absence has been felt. Defensive end Brandon Graham admitted the injuries are causing some difficulties, but the new additions could help fill that void.

"I'm being real: We know our issues and it's OK," Graham said. "Right now, Jordan Davis hurt and Marlon (Tuipulotu) hurt and Fletch (Cox) and (Javon) Hargrave playing so many snaps with Milton (Williams), it's nice to get some experience in there. I know we are going for it, because we have the opportunity. Older guys, but they have some juice in them. It's sometimes good to hear what they have to say about what we're doing coming from the outside. I think everybody feels it. It's kind of like a perfect fit seeing Linval out there today."

The Eagles get the chance to bounce back from their first loss, with the Indianapolis Colts on the schedule for this weekend.