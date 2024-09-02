PHILADELPHIA -- Darius Slay isn't one to shy away from questions if he's asked one. Known for being honest, Slay could have given a nonchalant answer when asked if Philadelphia Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell is ready for his first NFL game.

He didn't.

"He been ready since he stepped out of the momma. Since he came outta momma he's been ready," Slay said as he turned to Mitchell, who has a locker right by Slay. Mitchell was oblivious to what Slay was asking, but Slay wasn't finished.

"Ain't it, Q, you been ready since you came out your momma," Slay said with a smile. "He's already destined for it, so it's a great opportunity for him definitely. I'm just blown that his first game can't be experienced in the Linc [Lincoln Financial Field] because it's a home game, but we're going to spend it in Brazil and we're going to have a good time with it."

Mitchell will be playing his first NFL game on Friday when the Eagles travel to Brazil to face the Green Bay Packers. Lined up as the starting slot cornerback for most of camp, Mitchell is expected to be playing a significant role in the secondary, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted he'll be on the field just about every play.

"He's just played well," Fangio said. "He's done a good job picking up his responsibilities, done a good job playing, and he will be out there."

Mitchell is set to become the first Eagles cornerback to start for the team prior to Week 5 of his rookie season since Eric Allen in 1988. That's a tough reputation to live up towards.

"It means a lot. It just means I've been working hard and stuff like that," Mitchell said. "And I just gotta keep my foot on the gas pedal...I feel really ready. I feel like I'm preparing myself, and the coaches are preparing me, so I feel really good."

Mitchell will be lining up in the slot or at the boundary, wherever Fangio wants him. Cool, calm, and collected, Mitchell appears set to prove Slay right. There will be a target on Mitchell's back since he's playing his first game, and he's expecting it.

"If I play technically sound, if I keep my eyes in the right place," Mitchell said. "I'll be fine."

Slay is hoping he's next to Mitchell on the nine-plus hour flight to Brazil, so the two can talk shop. The moment doesn't appear to be too big for Mitchell with Slay in his ear.

"I just tell him to have fun, play hard, play smart, try not do nothing out of the ordinary," Slay said. "Just do what we talked, what he's coached and let your ability take over."