While they weren't able to re-sign Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys were able to lock up another Pro Bowler on its defense for the long haul. The Cowboys and former Pro Bowl cornerback DaRon Bland have agreed to terms of a new deal in the form of a four-year, $92 million extension, the team announced.

A 2022 fifth-round pick, Bland's extension is a byproduct of the success he enjoyed during his first three seasons in Dallas. After picking off five passes as a rookie, Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions in 2023 en route to earning his first Pro Bowl berth.

"I'm so happy for him," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Bland's extension on Sunday. "Well deserved. ... Another guy who perfectly fits our defense."

After a highly successful first two seasons with the Cowboys, a foot injury sustained last summer during training camp hindered Bland's availability and productivity last season. While he did record his first career forced fumble, Bland broke up just five passes and did not record a pick in seven games during the 2024 season.

Given the contract extension, the Cowboys are clearly confident that Bland will be able to return to Pro Bowl form now that he is more than a year removed from last year's injury.

Speaking of the Cowboys' secondary, the team is surely hoping that fellow cornerback Trevon Diggs can return to form this year after knee and groin injuries limited his availability each of the past two seasons. Diggs, who was recently removed from the Cowboys' physically unable to perform list, has a chance to play in the Cowboys' regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how hard Trevon's been working," Schottenheimer said last week. "He's doing an incredible job with Britt [Brown]. These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do the stuff that he's been doing. Really proud of him."