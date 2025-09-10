The Dallas Cowboys may be without one of their best players in the secondary for the immediate future. Cornerback DaRon Bland could miss multiple weeks with a foot injury he sustained Monday, the team announced. Bland was listed as a "DNP" on the Cowboys' Wednesday injury report.

This injury is not to the same foot that forced Bland to miss the first 10 games of last season with a stress fracture. The new injury is also believed to be less severe.

Bland played in the Cowboys' season opener last week, and along with Trevon Diggs, had a strong night in the secondary. Dallas limited the Eagles' top two receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, to just 24 yards on four catches.

The Cowboys selected Bland in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and it didn't take long for him to make an impact. In 2023, Bland earned All-Pro honors after recording nine interceptions and 15 passes defended. In the seven games he played last fall, Bland recorded seven passes defended and 41 tackles.

Just days before the start of this season, Bland signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension, which included $50 million guaranteed.

How will Cowboys handle Bland's absence?

When it comes to how the Cowboys will proceed with Bland sidelined, in Week 2 they get a New York Giants offense that totaled just 168 passing yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Coach Brian Daboll already announced that the team is sticking with Russell Wilson as its starter against Dallas.

The Giants do have one elite weapon -- receiver Malik Nabers -- who could pose problems for a shorthanded Cowboys secondary. Diggs, who will now have to elevate his game, said Nabers has all the tools of an elite wideout.

"He's going to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL," Diggs said, per the Cowboys' official site. "Runs good routes, got good speed, good hands, everything, full package. It's going to be a good test for us this week, him being a great player, a veteran quarterback out there, so it's going to be fun."

After the Giants, the Cowboys will take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in Week 3 before the Green Bay Packers come to town in Week 4. The Dallas secondary will have to hold up against those offenses until Bland returns to full health.