Darrelle Revis done in NFL? Chiefs dump cornerback after less than one season

It looks like Darrelle Revis won't be sticking around to finish out his contract in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have decided to cut Revis in a move that comes less than three months after they originally signed him to a two-year deal. Revis sat out the first 11 weeks of the season before the Chiefs surprisingly signed him just days before their Week 12 game against the Bills.

Although Revis missed more than half the season, the Chiefs didn't seem to worry at all about the possibility that he might be rusty. The 32-year-old ended up playing in Kansas City's final five games of the season, a span that included two starts.

Revis also saw some action in the Chiefs' shocking 22-21 playoff loss to the Titans back in January, although it's not the kind of action he'll be bragging about anytime soon. For one, Revis was involved in one of the wildest plays in postseason history when he batted a pass thrown by Marcus Mariota that Mariota ended up turning into a touchdown.

Marcus Mariota throws a touchdown pass to... Marcus Mariota?? #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/N6bcTrjBYT — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 6, 2018

In that same game, Revis took some serious flak after he appeared to make a "business decision" on a key run by Derrick Henry. On a third-and-10 for the Titans with 1:53 left to play, Revis basically made zero effort to tackle Henry on a 22-yard run that ended up clinching the game.

Look at No. 24 Darrelle Revis on Derrick Henry's game-clinching run. Gave up on the Chiefs most important play of the season. What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/k9B0oVeCfp — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) January 7, 2018

After sitting out the first two months of the 2017 season, it wouldn't be a shock if this ends up being the end of the road for Revis.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has lost a step, if not more, and it's possible the only way a team will sign him is if he's willing to make a switch from corner to safety, something that he seemed open to when the 2016 season ended.

As for the Chiefs, with Revis and Alex Smith now off the books in Kansas City, the Chiefs have opened up roughly $21.5 million in salary cap space as they head into the free agency. Coincidentally, the Smith trade is actually what made Revis expendable. New Chiefs corner Kendall Fuller, who will be coming over from Washington, is expected to replace Revis in Kansas City.