Darrelle Revis has absolutely no interest in trying to tackle Matt Forte

Troy Aikman once said that Deion Sanders considered tackling a "business decision." We were reminded of that on Sunday while watching Darrelle Revis get juked out of his uniform in the open field by Matt Forte.

#Jets cut the lead to 14-7. A truly awful tackling series for the #Chiefs. Here’s a whiff from Darrelle Revis @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/8ijQwVyEg3 — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) December 3, 2017

Forte gained 21 yards on the reception and three plays later, the Jets scored their first touchdown of the game to cut the Chiefs' lead to 14-7.

The difference between Revis and Sanders is that Revis was always a willing tackler during his career but he is now burdened by old age and rust. This is what happens when you're 32 years old, often play a position that leaves you isolated against the opponents' best athletes, and go 11 months between NFL games. Of course, the fact that the Chiefs signed Revis and put him on the field tells you all you need to know about the state of their secondary.

Kansas City came into Week 12 with the 24th-ranked defense, according to Football Outsiders and there's little reason to think Revis suddenly changes that for the better. But desperate times, as they say. The Chiefs have a tenuous hold on their AFC West lead and, with slim pickings among available free agents, Revis was the best (only) choice to plug the holes in the secondary. Not surprisingly, he looks old and slow, which goes a long way in explaining why he was out of work for the first three months of the season.

