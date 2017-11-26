Darrelle Revis will play for Chiefs for free in 2017 with no guaranteed money

New Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis will be playing for a prorated portion of the veteran minimum salary in 2017, per his new contract, according to league sources, with no guaranteed money in the new deal. Revis isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bills, setting up the potential future Hall of Famer's debut for the Chiefs against the Jets in Week 13, his former team that's already paying him $6M this season following his release in late February.

Revis is playing for no additional money this season and with no assurances he will make any money in the NFL in 2018. Given the offsets in his contract, Revis is mandated at least $6M in cash payments from the Jets for 2017. League sources said his salary for 2017 with the Chiefs is just $353,000, and, thus when the Chiefs face the Jets in a week, Revis will be being paid by the Jets to play against them. He would have to earn more than $6M in salary from a different team this season to impact what the Jets already owe him. That was never coming, as interest in the 32-year-old corner was minimal, but his ties to Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and Kansas City's recent defensive struggles led them to take the no-risk shot with Revis.

In addition to his base salary for this season, Revis can earn $1.75M in bonus money -- payable on the first day of the 2018 league year -- should the Chiefs reach the AFC Championship Game and he play at least 50 percent of the snaps. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and Revis plays 50 percent of the snaps in that game, he would earn a $3.5M bonus, due at the same time, sources said; he could not earn both bonuses but would receive the larger of the two in the event both were triggered. Given that money is payable in 2018, and not 2017, that provides the only avenue for Revis to earn anything beyond the $6M already due him from the Jets, according to personnel execs who have reviewed the contract.

Additionally, should Revis remain on the Chiefs roster on the fifth day of the 2018 league year (in March) he would unlock a $1.105M guaranteed salary for 2018, as well as $8.8M in weekly bonuses for each week that he is on the 53-man roster (a whopping $550,000 per week), guaranteeing him an additional $8.8M. With a $185,000 workout bonus for 2018 as well, Revis would secure a total of $10M in 2018 by being on the Chiefs roster five days into the 2018 league year.

Given the fact the Chiefs are risking just $353,000 to evaluate him this season, it's impossible to evaluate this deal as anything more than a no-frill, six-week look-see at the corner (basically for free), with the right to pay him another $10 next season should the opt to keep him on their roster into the 2018 league year, against all odds.

If the Chiefs progress deep into the playoffs, Revis cashes in on more bonuses … but none that go beyond the $6M he was already set to get from the Jets this year when they released him.