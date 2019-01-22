Darren McFadden reportedly arrested after falling asleep in fast food drive-thru lane

Former Cowboys and Raiders running back Darren McFadden was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. USATSI

Former NFL running back Darren McFadden was arrested Monday and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. According to a report from USA Today, McFadden fell asleep at a drive-thru window of a Whataburger location in a suburb of Dallas, Texas.

Collin County court records show the 31-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest after being found early Monday at a Whataburger in McKinney. McFadden was taken to the county jail.

McFadden posted bond and has been released.

McFadden last played in the NFL with the Cowboys in 2017. He was the team's fourth-string running back back behind Ezekiel Elliott, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith. He retired late in the 2017 season after it became clear he would still work behind Morris and Smith during Elliott's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

McFadden had also spent the previous two seasons with the Cowboys, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2015 after usurping former Cowboys draft pick Joseph Randle for the starting role after Randle began having serious legal troubles of his own. McFadden spent the first seven years of his career with the Oakland Raiders, who selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. His time with the Raiders was marked by injury and ineffectiveness, and the Raiders eventually let him go upon the emergence of Latavius Murray. McFadden then ended up in Dallas, and still reportedly lives in the area, where the Monday night incident occurred.